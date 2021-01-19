Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 28,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,292. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,091,000 after buying an additional 141,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 984,349 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 462,188 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

