Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 87.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Universal Health Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Universal Health Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Universal Health Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

UHS stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.40. 503,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,779. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

