Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Universa has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Universa has a market cap of $18.76 million and $71,422.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00515325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.00 or 0.03836866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012462 BTC.

About Universa

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

