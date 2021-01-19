Unison Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of The Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Marcus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

MCS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,890. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.