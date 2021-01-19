Unison Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,242 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 39.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Steelcase by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 259,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 982,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.