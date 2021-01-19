Unison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. 91,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

