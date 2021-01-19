Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 882.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 602,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,407,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000.

FNDE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. 18,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

