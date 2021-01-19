Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $9,300,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $8.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.91. 91,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $165.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

