Unison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

