Unison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average of $134.55. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.