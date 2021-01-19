Unison Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 566.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $368,236. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $519.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

