UniCredit’s (UNCRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UNCRY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,620. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

