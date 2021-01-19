UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Stock Price Up 4.9%

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 40,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.