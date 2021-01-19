Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $16.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,443 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

