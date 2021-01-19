Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of TPTX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.65. 1,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,889. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

