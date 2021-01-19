Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ TOUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,511. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

