TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Insider Peter Krueger Buys 39,663 Shares

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) stock opened at GBX 398.10 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. TUI AG has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TUI AG (TUI.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

