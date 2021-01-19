Truist Securiti Comments on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 212,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after acquiring an additional 491,282 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,373,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

