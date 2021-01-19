Truist Securiti Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

NYSE AN opened at $74.17 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $78.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,547 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

