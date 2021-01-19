Triton Wealth Management PLLC Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,050. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

