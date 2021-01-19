Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 48,465 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,465 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. 554,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,962,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

