Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $4,354,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.36. 77,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,730. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

