Triton Wealth Management PLLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.50. 102,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,536. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

