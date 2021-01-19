Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.15 and last traded at $68.15. Approximately 360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

TRRSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

