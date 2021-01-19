Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.25.

TSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

TSU traded down C$0.64 on Tuesday, hitting C$86.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,064. The company has a market cap of C$888.47 million and a PE ratio of 31.97. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.07.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

