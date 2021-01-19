Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 240,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

