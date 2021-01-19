Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Financial Contrast

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur 21.35% 17.81% 9.25% Altus Midstream -255.68% -1,952.50% 41.96%

4.5% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.97, meaning that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Altus Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur 0 1 0 0 2.00 Altus Midstream 2 1 0 0 1.33

Altus Midstream has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 33.69%. Given Altus Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Midstream is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transportadora de Gas del Sur and Altus Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur $819.04 million 1.01 $265.07 million $1.39 3.88 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 6.22 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.30

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transportadora de Gas del Sur, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altus Midstream beats Transportadora de Gas del Sur on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it served 6.2 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

