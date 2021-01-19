TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.