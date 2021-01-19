TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

FP stock opened at €36.98 ($43.51) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.83. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

