Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOSYY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,483. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

