Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 10,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,470. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
