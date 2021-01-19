Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 10,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,470. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

