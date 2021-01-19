Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to $35.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TORXF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of TORXF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 94,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,860. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

