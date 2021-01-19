Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to $35.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TORXF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TORXF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 94,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,860. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.