TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.44.

Shares of TSE:TOG opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.46.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

