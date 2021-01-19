Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKGSY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.21. 177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

