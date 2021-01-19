THORChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.89 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005626 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $325.92 million and $37.89 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 57.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00117624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00074105 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00247369 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,832.16 or 0.97994035 BTC.

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

