The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 4,304,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,760. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

