The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.74. 264,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,820. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

