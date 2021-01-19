The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,184. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.