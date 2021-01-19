The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.43.

TKR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Timken by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

