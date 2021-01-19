The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for 0.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 27.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 6,270,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

