The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.