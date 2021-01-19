The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $32.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,340. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at $57,168,367.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,132.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,546,976. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 144.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

