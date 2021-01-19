The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get The RealReal alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,108 shares of company stock worth $16,546,976. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.