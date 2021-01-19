The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry year to date. It continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for growth. Solid policies in force and strong retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. However, exposure to catastrophe induces volatility to the underwriting results. Also, escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses have put a strain on margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,855. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The Progressive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Progressive by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 54.4% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

