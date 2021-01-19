The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $7,999,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,805. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $331.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

