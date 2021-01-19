The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Alliance Global Partners

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

The Peck stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 5,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,792. The company has a market cap of $90.11 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Peck has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

