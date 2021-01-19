The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years.

Shares of GS traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

