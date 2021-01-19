The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.
The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years.
Shares of GS traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.