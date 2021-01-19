The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.07. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $4.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $20.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.45 to $21.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $30.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.29. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

