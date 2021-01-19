The Gap, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Gap in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Gap by 19.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

