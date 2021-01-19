The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 660,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,004,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 568,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.